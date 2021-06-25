Morgan Stanley Upgrades ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) to “Equal Weight”

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upgraded ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research raised ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ViewRay currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.60.

Shares of NASDAQ VRAY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,710. ViewRay has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.03.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 183.76% and a negative return on equity of 69.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ViewRay will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun sold 4,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $25,671,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,813,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,798,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of ViewRay by 11.1% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,732,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,153 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP increased its stake in shares of ViewRay by 13.4% during the first quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 14,774,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,000 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ViewRay by 23.6% during the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 9,632,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,114 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ViewRay by 21.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,611,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of ViewRay by 61.2% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,200,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

