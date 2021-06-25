Morses Club (LON:MCL) Price Target Increased to GBX 100 by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Morses Club (LON:MCL) had its price objective raised by Peel Hunt from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 100 ($1.31) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Morses Club in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Morses Club alerts:

Shares of Morses Club stock opened at GBX 90.47 ($1.18) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £119.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 448.00. Morses Club has a 12-month low of GBX 30.60 ($0.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 95 ($1.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 67.23.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This is a positive change from Morses Club’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. Morses Club’s payout ratio is presently 5.00%.

In related news, insider Gary Marshall bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £152,500 ($199,242.23).

Morses Club Company Profile

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit and online financial services in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of credit and digital e-money current account products. The company provides consumer credit through a network of approximately 1,385 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Morses Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morses Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.