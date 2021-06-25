Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Downgraded by Cheuvreux

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Cheuvreux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Mowi ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mowi ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Mowi ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Mowi ASA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MHGVY opened at $26.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.97. Mowi ASA has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $28.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Mowi ASA had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter.

Mowi ASA Company Profile

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Mowi ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mowi ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.