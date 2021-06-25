MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Stock Price Up 5.9%

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) shares rose 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.27 and last traded at $34.11. Approximately 102,657 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,996,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.22.

MP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MP Materials from $40.00 to $37.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MP Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.64.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.94. The company has a current ratio of 16.99, a quick ratio of 16.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 158.64.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.51 million. MP Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 189.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MP Materials news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $1,014,344.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,410,251.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 49.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,409,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in MP Materials by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 49,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 7,652 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $6,144,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $2,004,000. 62.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MP Materials Company Profile (NYSE:MP)

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

