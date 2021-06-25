Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 1,832 Shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTC. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 4.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 10.5% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter.

VTC stock opened at $91.67 on Friday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $88.26 and a 52 week high of $94.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.55.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.173 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%.

