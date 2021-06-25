Mutual Advisors LLC Has $874,000 Stock Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 50.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGV. EQ LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. EQ LLC now owns 69,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 336.8% in the first quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 11,127 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,290,000.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of ESGV opened at $79.36 on Friday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $54.42 and a 12-month high of $79.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.64.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.