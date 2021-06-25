Mutual Advisors LLC Invests $1.07 Million in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 33,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $32.67 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $28.14 and a one year high of $32.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.119 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

