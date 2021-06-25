Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 1,182 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. KWB Wealth purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $11,771,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 312.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 33,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000.

SLYG opened at $88.88 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.81 and a one year high of $90.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.01.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

