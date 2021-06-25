Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $9.46 Million Stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,917 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,876 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $9,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 2,028.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

ESCO Technologies stock opened at $91.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 1.05. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.47 and a twelve month high of $115.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.34.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.83 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE).

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.