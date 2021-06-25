Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,911 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $10,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 37.9% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $62.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $64.37.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.43.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

