Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,069 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.74% of Encore Wire worth $10,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WIRE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Encore Wire by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,349,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $224,833,000 after acquiring an additional 165,638 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Encore Wire by 89.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 454,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,479,000 after acquiring an additional 213,899 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Encore Wire by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,372,000 after acquiring an additional 31,896 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,523,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Encore Wire by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,731 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE opened at $77.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.72. Encore Wire Co. has a 52-week low of $45.19 and a 52-week high of $84.01.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $444.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.57 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 6.96%. Encore Wire’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 1st.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

