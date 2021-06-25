Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 22,369 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,369 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $9,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 51.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 12,577 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $1,487,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 10.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 446,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,128,000 after acquiring an additional 41,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 53,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

In other news, President Jeff Dyke sold 54,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $2,706,723.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 858,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,976,302.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 13,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $640,505.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,889,522.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 108,905 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,926 in the last three months. Company insiders own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock opened at $44.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $56.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.52.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 25.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 12.47%.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

