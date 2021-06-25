MyWish (WISH) Trading Down 23.2% Over Last Week

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One MyWish coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000572 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MyWish has traded 23.2% lower against the US dollar. MyWish has a total market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $361.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MyWish alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00054267 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003409 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00020575 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.37 or 0.00600619 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000300 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00038699 BTC.

MyWish Coin Profile

MyWish (WISH) is a coin. It launched on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . MyWish’s official website is mywish.io . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

MyWish Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MyWish Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MyWish and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.