Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Trading 4.9% Higher

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)’s stock price traded up 4.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.31 and last traded at $31.31. 14,071 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,686,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.84.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Nano-X Imaging in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.79.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. Research analysts expect that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,131,000. Longitude Cayman Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 237,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after buying an additional 54,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 396.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,793,000 after buying an additional 171,252 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after buying an additional 13,527 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,898,000. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

