NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) PT Set at C$6.00 by Raymond James

NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) has been given a C$6.00 price target by Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.93% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NanoXplore in a research note on Monday, May 31st.

CVE GRA opened at C$4.35 on Wednesday. NanoXplore has a fifty-two week low of C$1.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$686.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

