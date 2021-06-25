Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will post $1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.78. Nasdaq posted earnings of $1.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full year earnings of $6.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.73 to $7.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $7.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nasdaq.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.34.

NDAQ stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.08. 2,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,088. The firm has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $114.66 and a fifty-two week high of $180.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 34.95%.

In other Nasdaq news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,518 shares of company stock worth $1,731,996 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 5.2% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 73.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nasdaq (NDAQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.