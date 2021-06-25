Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 430 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total value of $49,527.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,150,345.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,209 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.61, for a total value of $124,055.49.

On Friday, June 4th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,489 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $340,212.39.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 20,807 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $1,941,293.10.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,213 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $353,879.82.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 14,616 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $1,523,133.36.

On Monday, March 29th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 4,027 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $338,106.92.

Shares of NTRA opened at $119.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.74. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.57 and a fifty-two week high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -3.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,502,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Natera by 1,880.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 737,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,904,000 after purchasing an additional 700,432 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,468,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,081,000 after purchasing an additional 487,579 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in Natera by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 934,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,910,000 after purchasing an additional 367,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Natera by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,037,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $105,334,000 after purchasing an additional 359,073 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NTRA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Natera from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Natera in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.36.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

