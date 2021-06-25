Natera, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($3.74) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Natera in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 21st. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical research company will earn ($3.74) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.73). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Natera’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The company had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NTRA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities cut their target price on Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.36.

NTRA opened at $119.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.62 and a beta of 1.32. Natera has a 52-week low of $44.57 and a 52-week high of $127.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Natera by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,432,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $653,108,000 after acquiring an additional 194,745 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Natera by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,286,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $333,661,000 after purchasing an additional 315,811 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,195,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $222,972,000 after purchasing an additional 85,200 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Natera by 10.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,022,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,885,000 after buying an additional 195,279 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,490,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $151,339,000 after buying an additional 13,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 3,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $306,181.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,924,937.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 586 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $49,194.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 457,740 shares in the company, valued at $38,427,273. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 313,166 shares of company stock valued at $30,985,012 in the last ninety days. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.