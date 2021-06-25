National Grid’s (NGG) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

National Grid (NYSE:NGG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on NGG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. HSBC raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

NYSE:NGG opened at $64.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.33. National Grid has a 1-year low of $53.09 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in National Grid during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Grid by 219.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of National Grid by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of National Grid by 85.9% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

