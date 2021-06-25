Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 223,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,014 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Nautilus were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus stock opened at $16.43 on Friday. Nautilus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $31.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.36 million, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.40 million. Nautilus had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 78.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nautilus news, CMO Becky L. Alseth sold 8,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $141,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,877.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,052 shares of company stock valued at $699,453. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Nautilus in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nautilus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.29.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

