Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Financial Review

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

Get Navigator alerts:

This table compares Navigator and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navigator 3.17% 0.77% 0.39% ZIM Integrated Shipping Services N/A N/A N/A

27.8% of Navigator shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Navigator and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navigator 0 0 2 0 3.00 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services 0 2 4 0 2.67

Navigator presently has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 29.23%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a consensus target price of $35.25, suggesting a potential downside of 25.29%. Given Navigator’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Navigator is more favorable than ZIM Integrated Shipping Services.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Navigator and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navigator $332.49 million 1.89 -$440,000.00 ($0.02) -561.00 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services $3.99 billion 1.36 $517.96 million $4.96 9.51

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has higher revenue and earnings than Navigator. Navigator is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Navigator beats ZIM Integrated Shipping Services on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service. As of March 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 101 vessels with a global network of 69 weekly lines. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.