Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTOIY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of NTOIY stock traded up $1.09 on Friday, reaching $32.22. 25,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,053. Neste Oyj has a 1 year low of $19.28 and a 1 year high of $39.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.8164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 2.85%.

Neste Oyj Company Profile

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

