Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Research Coverage Started at Edward Jones

Equities research analysts at Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NFLX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $9.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $527.40. 303,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,407,857. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $502.14. The stock has a market cap of $233.85 billion, a PE ratio of 63.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75. Netflix has a 12-month low of $432.14 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.1% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $1,128,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its stake in Netflix by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 34,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

