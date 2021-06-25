NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Sells $29,927.92 in Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $29,927.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,650.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Andrew Wonki Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 518 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $20,720.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 517 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total transaction of $20,468.03.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $28,600.22.

On Thursday, April 1st, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 518 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $21,263.90.

NTGR opened at $38.41 on Friday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $46.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.40.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.33. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 469.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 523.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

