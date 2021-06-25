Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 255,829 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,743,458 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 255,829 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 7.83% of Model N worth $96,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Model N by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,190,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,648,000 after buying an additional 1,057,946 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in Model N during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,610,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Model N by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,463,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,213,000 after buying an additional 805,240 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Model N by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,785,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,117,000 after buying an additional 669,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Model N by 3,456.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 679,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,256,000 after buying an additional 660,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $201,601.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 157,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,087,766.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $161,880.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,988 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,522.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,756 shares of company stock valued at $952,690. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MODN opened at $35.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.44. Model N, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $48.20.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.43 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 12.60%. Model N’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

