Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 543,999 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 9.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,380,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 543,999 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $112,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,372,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,176,000 after acquiring an additional 319,330 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,065,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,637,000 after buying an additional 906,244 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,266,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,865,000 after buying an additional 467,800 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at $114,870,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vistra by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,268,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,229,000 after acquiring an additional 673,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $18.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.04, a PEG ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.06.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by ($1.87). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

In other Vistra news, CFO James A. Burke bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $475,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $47,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,843,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 43,000 shares of company stock worth $682,270 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.