Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 53,224 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,155,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,224 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $129,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,983,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,077,000 after buying an additional 202,320 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 243,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,865,000. Institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $121.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.53 and a beta of 0.67. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $55.00 and a one year high of $171.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.91.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total transaction of $4,605,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $11,953,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,391,649.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and sold 657,684 shares worth $70,844,827. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

PTON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group upgraded Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $124.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.56.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.