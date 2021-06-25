Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $279.51 Million

Equities analysts expect Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to post sales of $279.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $265.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $312.33 million. Neurocrine Biosciences reported sales of $302.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $236.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.81 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 40.53%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NBIX. TheStreet downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.67.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $100.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.94. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $136.26.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 412,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,517,000 after buying an additional 126,651 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,825,000. AtonRa Partners bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,437,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1,928.5% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 104,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after buying an additional 99,223 shares during the last quarter. 99.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

