New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Major Shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc Sells 122,506 Shares

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 122,506 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $5,005,595.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 103,764 shares of New Fortress Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $4,235,646.48.

On Monday, June 14th, Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 55,920 shares of New Fortress Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $2,253,576.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 3,605 shares of New Fortress Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $144,308.15.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 281,423 shares of New Fortress Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $11,591,813.37.

On Friday, June 4th, Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 108,871 shares of New Fortress Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $4,387,501.30.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 70,329 shares of New Fortress Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $2,995,312.11.

On Thursday, May 27th, Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 242,671 shares of New Fortress Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $10,417,866.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFE opened at $39.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.86. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $65.90.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.26). New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 28.02% and a negative net margin of 40.46%. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.44 million. The business’s revenue was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -72.73%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 1,033.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,584,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,481,000 after buying an additional 2,356,153 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,157,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,820,000 after purchasing an additional 863,871 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,308,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 679.5% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 274,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after acquiring an additional 239,152 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,964,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on New Fortress Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Fortress Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

