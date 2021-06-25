New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) VP Timothy F. Shea Sells 10,001 Shares

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $413,541.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,088.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NJR traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,234,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.29. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $25.87 and a 52-week high of $44.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.52.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.61. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $802.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. New Jersey Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 31,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 13,170 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 87.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 66,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 30,869 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,891,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources in the first quarter valued at about $412,000. 70.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

