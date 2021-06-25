New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 3,400 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Simply Good Foods were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMPL. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 35,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in The Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. MACRO Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 12,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the first quarter valued at about $1,785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

Shares of The Simply Good Foods stock opened at $36.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 50.90 and a beta of 1.02. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52-week low of $17.21 and a 52-week high of $37.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.48.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $230.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.03 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,346 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,409.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $723,111.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,928 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SMPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.