New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHEN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

SHEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

SHEN stock opened at $49.49 on Friday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $38.77 and a twelve month high of $56.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.57.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.95). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 48.16%. The company had revenue of $59.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.13 million. Equities analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, VP Thomas A. Whitaker sold 6,627 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $335,392.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,860.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William L. Pirtle sold 28,829 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $1,473,738.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,895 shares of company stock valued at $2,593,103. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.