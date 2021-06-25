New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.16 Million Stake in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cubic were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cubic during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cubic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cubic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Cubic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cubic during the first quarter valued at $223,000.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cubic in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cubic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

CUB stock opened at $75.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.91. Cubic Co. has a 12-month low of $39.97 and a 12-month high of $78.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 326.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $343.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.09 million. Cubic had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cubic Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

