New York State Common Retirement Fund Invests $2.21 Million in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 97,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TS. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tenaris by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 1,383,727.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 498,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,304,000 after acquiring an additional 498,142 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $435,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Tenaris in the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Tenaris from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays upgraded Tenaris from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Tenaris from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tenaris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of Tenaris stock opened at $22.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.91 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.71. Tenaris S.A. has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $24.15.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Tenaris had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tenaris S.A. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. Tenaris’s payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

Tenaris Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

