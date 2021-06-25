New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in URBN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,321,582 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $213,032,000 after purchasing an additional 140,067 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 7,552 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,668 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at $4,656,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth about $622,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Urban Outfitters news, COO Frank Conforti sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $684,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,833 shares in the company, valued at $335,654. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 3,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $148,297.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,630.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,046 shares of company stock valued at $4,014,147 in the last three months. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $40.41 on Friday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $41.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.53.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $927.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.17 million. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.41) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

URBN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Urban Outfitters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Urban Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.14.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

