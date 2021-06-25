New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 136,042 Shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 54.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,042 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of SVMK worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SVMK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SVMK during the fourth quarter worth about $34,998,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in SVMK in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,665,000. Global Endowment Management LP bought a new position in SVMK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,803,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in SVMK by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,624,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,046,000 after purchasing an additional 410,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in SVMK by 181.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 550,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,058,000 after purchasing an additional 354,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Get SVMK alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on SVMK from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SVMK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

NASDAQ:SVMK opened at $22.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -31.99 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. SVMK Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $28.12.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.89 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 24.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SVMK Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SVMK news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 13,515 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $246,243.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 17,277 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $314,786.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,884,282. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK).

Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.