New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,200 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of McGrath RentCorp worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 556.7% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

In related news, VP John Lieffrig sold 1,700 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $143,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,020.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $63,772.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,450 shares of company stock valued at $290,133 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGRC stock opened at $80.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $49.37 and a one year high of $87.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.95.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $121.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC).

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.