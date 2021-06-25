Newbury Street Acquisition (NASDAQ:NBST) Shares Down 0.2%

Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.65. Approximately 1,483 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 25,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

About Newbury Street Acquisition (NASDAQ:NBST)

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

