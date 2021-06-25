NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 6,391 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 61.0% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 48,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 20,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DLR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.07.

In other news, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $33,261.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 202 shares in the company, valued at $32,774.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total value of $30,368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 483,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,362,862.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 561,590 shares of company stock valued at $86,767,205. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DLR opened at $150.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.42, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.