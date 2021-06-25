NewEdge Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 216.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 600.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,525 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,465 shares in the company, valued at $541,369.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider R David Hoover purchased 25,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $34.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.85. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The company’s revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ELAN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. G.Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.79.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

