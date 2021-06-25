NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,280 shares of the information security company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in FireEye during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FireEye by 7,751.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FireEye during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FireEye during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FireEye during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get FireEye alerts:

NASDAQ FEYE opened at $20.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.98 and a beta of 1.12. FireEye, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.38 and a twelve month high of $25.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.00 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 18.88% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

In other FireEye news, CEO Kevin R. Mandia sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $3,009,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,311,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,430,856.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.18 per share, for a total transaction of $201,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,645.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

FireEye Profile

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.