NewEdge Wealth LLC Takes Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,175 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,373,894 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $320,284,000 after purchasing an additional 757,258 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $5,066,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 550,458 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $32,807,000 after purchasing an additional 39,635 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,089 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,714 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares during the period. 38.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LVS. Zacks Investment Research raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.68.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $51.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.35.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 64.84%. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

