Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 379,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $10,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $89,964,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,764,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,365,000 after buying an additional 3,217,693 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 10,101.8% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,440,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,351,000 after buying an additional 2,416,354 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,705,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,044,000 after buying an additional 1,940,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Newell Brands by 8.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,806,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

In related news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,153,775.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,859.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $26.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.76. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

NWL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.18.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

Read More: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.