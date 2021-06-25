Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) Given New GBX 900 Price Target at Peel Hunt

Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) had its price target raised by Peel Hunt from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NFC. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 940 ($12.28) to GBX 1,140 ($14.89) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NFC opened at GBX 949 ($12.40) on Thursday. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a 1-year low of GBX 274 ($3.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 971.44 ($12.69). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 860.11. The company has a market cap of £879.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Next Fifteen Communications Group’s previous dividend of $2.50.

In other news, insider Peter Harris sold 14,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 782 ($10.22), for a total value of £113,874.84 ($148,778.21).

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

