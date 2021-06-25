Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,140 at Berenberg Bank

Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 940 ($12.28) to GBX 1,140 ($14.89) in a report released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NFC stock opened at GBX 948.67 ($12.39) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £878.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 860.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a 12 month low of GBX 274 ($3.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 971.44 ($12.69).

Get Next Fifteen Communications Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Next Fifteen Communications Group’s previous dividend of $2.50.

In related news, insider Peter Harris sold 14,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 782 ($10.22), for a total transaction of £113,874.84 ($148,778.21).

About Next Fifteen Communications Group

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.