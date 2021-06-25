NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given New $181.00 Price Target at Cowen

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target lifted by Cowen from $145.00 to $181.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.63.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $19.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.96. The company had a trading volume of 613,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,964,572. The stock has a market cap of $241.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.17, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. NIKE has a 1-year low of $93.57 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,727 shares of company stock valued at $5,542,232 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141,259 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,663,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,988 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 24,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 15,333 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

