NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.42 EPS

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $133.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $211.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.78, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.02. NIKE has a 12 month low of $93.57 and a 12 month high of $147.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on NIKE from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.26.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,727 shares of company stock valued at $5,542,232 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NIKE stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,692 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

