Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Gap Up to $17.32

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.32, but opened at $18.04. Nikola shares last traded at $18.42, with a volume of 153,628 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Nikola from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a current ratio of 11.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 0.70.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. On average, analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $48,615,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 16,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $287,640.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 520,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,806,867.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nikola by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Nikola by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nikola by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nikola by 786.5% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Nikola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Company Profile (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Corporation designs and manufactures battery electric and hydrogen-electric vehicless. It operates in two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, vehicle components, and class 8 trucks that provide solutions to the short-haul, medium-haul, and long-haul trucking sector.

