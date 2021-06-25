Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Shares Gap Up to $5.14

Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.14, but opened at $5.29. Nokia shares last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 686,983 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nokia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Nokia had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nokia by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in shares of Nokia by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 163,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Nokia by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nokia by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nokia by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 23,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

About Nokia (NYSE:NOK)

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

