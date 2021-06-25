Northern 3 VCT (LON:NTN) Plans Dividend of GBX 7

Northern 3 VCT (LON:NTN) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Northern 3 VCT’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of NTN opened at GBX 100 ($1.31) on Friday. Northern 3 VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 54.50 ($0.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 101.50 ($1.33). The firm has a market cap of £109.84 million and a P/E ratio of 11.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 91.53.

About Northern 3 VCT

Northern 3 VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. Within direct, the fund seeks to invest in middle market, later stage, mature and growth capital. Within fund of funds, it makes private equity fund investments. The fund invests in all sectors. It typically invests in the United Kingdom.

