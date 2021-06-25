Northern 3 VCT (LON:NTN) Plans Dividend of GBX 7

Northern 3 VCT (LON:NTN) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Northern 3 VCT’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of NTN opened at GBX 100 ($1.31) on Friday. Northern 3 VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 54.50 ($0.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 101.50 ($1.33). The firm has a market cap of £109.84 million and a P/E ratio of 11.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 91.53.
About Northern 3 VCT
